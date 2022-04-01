Many took to the comments to share their thoughts on Banks’s post, sharing how they relate to these signs.

“Speaking up for yourself, honouring your own boundaries not allowing people to overlook you was a massive step for me,” commented one user. “And when I felt myself feeling confident enough to lay down my rules and stick to them and find my voice to speak out when needed, I knew I was doing well with my healing journey and making a big move forward.”

Another said “All of the above! I’ve found there are so many layers to all of them too, some I’m still working on.”

Learning to be in tune with yourself and not allow others to dictate your day or emotions is tricky.

But having the tools to identify when you’re potentially giving your power away is the first step to taking full ownership over it – and there’s nothing more powerful than that.