During the coronavirus pandemic, levels of stress and anxiety have been on the rise. From the pressures of working from home to worries associated with the pandemic itself, there are plenty of reasons why this is the case – chances are, you’ve felt stressed out or anxious numerous times over the last 12 months.

However, although these kinds of conversations about mental health during the pandemic often use the words ‘stress’ and ‘anxiety’ interchangeably, they actually have distinct differences.