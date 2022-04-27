While regular self-care is a great way to monitor your stress levels day-to-day, it’s completely normal to have moments when you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed and in need of a break.

As such, it’s a good idea to have a collection of stress-relieving techniques you can turn to when you need to relieve some tension in the middle of a busy day.

Forget the days when you had to trawl the internet for expert advice, however. These days, TikTok is awash with brilliant, expert-approved pieces of advice designed to help you calm down and de-stress in mere minutes, so you’re sure to find something that works for you.