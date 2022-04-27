Stress relief: 5 expert-recommended techniques for relieving tension in the moment
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Feeling overwhelmed? We’ve got you covered. Check out these videos for some simple stress-relieving techniques.
While regular self-care is a great way to monitor your stress levels day-to-day, it’s completely normal to have moments when you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed and in need of a break.
As such, it’s a good idea to have a collection of stress-relieving techniques you can turn to when you need to relieve some tension in the middle of a busy day.
Forget the days when you had to trawl the internet for expert advice, however. These days, TikTok is awash with brilliant, expert-approved pieces of advice designed to help you calm down and de-stress in mere minutes, so you’re sure to find something that works for you.
To help you get started, we’ve put together this guide to five of the best quick and easy techniques to help you take a step back and relax. Keep reading to check them out.
1. Progressive muscle relaxation
2. Release your jaw
3. Finger breathing
4. Four step relaxation
5. Nervous system regulation
Images: Getty