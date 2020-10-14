I like to think of myself as a cool-headed (albeit warm-hearted) person. Recently, though, I’ve found myself feeling low-level frazzled on a near-constant basis.

This, in turn, means that I now seem to go from 0-100mph in terms of stress levels in no time flat.

One moment, I’ll be sipping tea and calmly leafing through a notebook. The next, I’m panicking over a looming deadline, catastrophising like there’s no tomorrow, and bursting into tears over spilt milk. Sometimes literally.

It’s been getting me down, all this wilting like a lettuce without a moment’s notice. Because it doesn’t feel like me. Not the me I strive to be, anyway.