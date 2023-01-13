Why you need to approach stress like a lion, not a gazelle

When you hear the word ‘stress’, what do you think of? If you’re anything like us, the word likely comes hand-in-hand with a lot of negative connotations: burnout, anxiety, fear… the list goes on.

But what if we stopped viewing stress as a big, scary, terrible thing? What if we started to look at it as something that can be positive (in small doses, of course)?

Dr Elissa Epel, a psychologist and the author of The Seven-Day Stress Prescription, believes we should do just that – and the science backs her up.

In one study, students were taught to view their stress response as something that could help them perform better in an exam. When they started to view stress as helpful, rather than harmful, their performance improved. In research by Dr Alia Crum at Stanford, meanwhile, it was found that if you present people with information about the harmful effects of stress, they perform worse in tests. If you tell them about the benefits of stress, they do better.