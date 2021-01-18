As much as we’d love to be chilled out all the time, dealing with stress is an inevitable part of life.

We may deal with it more often in the modern world thanks to our ‘always on’ culture, but stress has always been a part of the human experience – not only does it help us to navigate danger (by triggering our ‘fight or flight’ response), but in some cases, it’s actually good for us.

All of this to say that stress isn’t necessarily a bad thing – it’s just when it starts to build up that it poses a threat to our mental and physical health.