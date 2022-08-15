3. Challenge ‘what-if’ thoughts

“We believe our thoughts as if they’re facts, and anxious thoughts tend to be future-focused,” explains Dr Aghdami. “They’re usually along the lines of ‘what if’: what if I can’t cope with the weather? What if I get really hot and faint?”

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) focuses on retraining a person’s way of thinking to ease their anxiety. A simple way of reaping some of the benefits of CBT, says Dr Aghdami, is to try to pick up on your “what-if thoughts” and remind yourself that they’re “mostly speculation”.

“Asking yourself questions like ‘what’s the worst that can happen? Am I being rational here?’ can sometimes help ease those what-if thoughts.”

4. Practice positive self-talk

It might sound trite, but reminding yourself that you’ve got through anxious spells in the past can help soothe nerves.

“Positive self-talk can help a person feels like they’re controlling their experience, instead of the weather or the temperature or their physical state controlling them,” Dr Aghdami says.

If you’re stuck on a sweltering bus or in a hot bar and find feelings of unease creeping in, tell yourself that you’ll get through the experience, just like you have before.

“Consciously thinking things like ‘it won’t last long’, ‘I’ve been hot before and I’ve managed it previously, so I can manage it again’ or ‘I’m feeling a little bit better now than I did before’ can all help manage feelings of anxiety,” says Dr Aghdami.

Or – perhaps most comforting of all – remind yourself that hot weather never lasts long in the UK.