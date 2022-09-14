So, why does the changing of the seasons have the power to make us feel so out of sorts? According to Navit Schechter, a CBT therapist and founder of the coaching platform Conscious and Calm, it’s down to a number of factors – the first of which is the way we think about the seasons.

While we might expect summer to be fun and full of opportunity, there’s a tendency to see autumn as a darker, more subdued period. And although both of these are generalisations, these underlying beliefs can influence the way we feel as we transition between the two, Schechter explains.

“If the transition from summer to autumn has made you feel off or on edge, it may be due to where your attention has [been] focused,” she explains. “If the season change acts as a reminder of everything that you didn’t get a chance to do, or feelings of guilt that you didn’t ‘make the most of the summer’ before autumn, then it’s understandable that you might feel regretful or even anxious as a result.”