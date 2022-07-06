Think about your summer goals

Taking some time to understand why you’ve made certain plans over the summer or what’s prompted you to do things can help you uncover what you actually want to achieve this season, explains Witmond.

“You want to go on an amazing beach holiday, but when you dig deeper you are doing this more for show than personal desire,” says Witmond. “In reality, you might find the thought of travel tiresome and you would really like to just do nothing.”

“Be sure your goals stem from a personal yearning and not a sense of external obligation or validation.”

Don’t be afraid to be spontaneous

We place so much importance on the summer holidays and the emancipation for them to come around can be huge; however, be careful about planning your summer to the extent that it becomes restrictive.

“Planning is a great way to manage anxiety and to be productive, but without spontaneity, we can miss out on exciting, new opportunities,” says Witmond. “Planning helps to give us a clear direction, but we need to be flexible.

“Sometimes going with the flow and doing things spontaneously helps us to find unexpected moments of stress-free joy – let life surprise you!”