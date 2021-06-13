What causes summer SAD?

People often find the concept of summer SAD hard to wrap their heads around, because winter SAD is thought to be linked to a lack of sunlight exposure – something that’s rarely a problem during the summer months.

However while, like winter SAD, the cause of summer SAD is not entirely understood, it’s thought that reverse SAD could be caused by too much sunlight exposure, which leads to the same modulations in melatonin production which are caused by a lack of sunlight exposure in winter, too.

“Too much sunlight is thought to turn off melatonin production,” Jury explains. “Melatonin is the hormone that drives your sleep-wake cycle. For example, if you get up in the night and put the light on, this exposure to the light can be enough to pause its production. The longer days can mean fewer hours of melatonin production.”