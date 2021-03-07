If you find yourself confronted by feelings of dread and anxiety at the thought of returning to work on a Monday, you’re not alone.

Sunday night anxiety – or the “Sunday Scaries,” as it’s sometimes called – is surprisingly common: research into the phenomenon published in 2019 found that 81% of us experience elevated anxiety in anticipation of the return to work.

However, just because it’s common, doesn’t mean understanding the causes of Sunday night anxiety is straightforward. Sure, we know that this form of anxiety is triggered by the anticipation of returning to work on a Monday morning – but what is it about the return to work after two days off which makes the idea of going back so anxiety-inducing? Why, if work proves such a big stressor for us, do we not experience similar anxiety throughout the working week?