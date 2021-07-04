Want to alleviate the ‘Sunday Scaries’? Start by making the most of Sunday evening

One of the most frustrating things about dealing with the ‘Sunday Scaries’ is just how early it can strike.

While some people find that their anxiety only increases in the hours before they go to bed, for many, Sunday night anxiety isn’t as limited to the evening as its name might suggest. According to a study by the bedding brand Charisma published at the beginning of last year, the average time that people start dreading the week ahead is 3:58 pm on a Sunday – at least five hours before you can expect it to get dark in the UK during the summer months.

In short, many of us are losing hours of our weekend to the stress and worry associated with Sunday night anxiety. According to a new study by the alcohol-free brewer Big Drop, almost a quarter (24%) of UK adults don’t even make plans on Sundays because of this fear.