“The term ‘Sunday Scaries’ has been popular for a few years now and refers to the sense of anxiety or dread that sets in on Sundays as you gear up for the week ahead,” Kamau says.

“I think so many suffer from this feeling because of the fast-paced nature of our jobs and life overall. We live in a society where we’re constantly on the go and being pressured to achieve in work and/or school so it’s natural to feel stressed about the obligations that set in on Monday morning.”

She continues: “There is also this sense of heightened anxiety brought on by the pandemic and as we adjust back to going into the office and being around people again in a work/school setting, it isn’t surprising that we feel a little fearful.

“So if we’re living life fast-paced and not facing or feeling those moments of fear and dread, over time, that suffering intensifies and grows.”