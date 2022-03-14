Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been finding it hard to put my finger on how I’m feeling. It’s weird; while I’ve had moments of normality, I’ve also spent a lot of time feeling rather unsettled, almost as if my emotions are struggling to work out what’s what.

It’s not something I’d been paying much attention to, however, until I saw a recent Instagram post by the integrative therapist Abby Rawlinson.

In the post, Rawlinson explained that many of us may be experiencing feelings of grief as we move towards a ‘post-Covid life’ and exit the survival mode we’ve been stuck in for almost two years.