But despite this, many people struggle to open up – even with the people they’re closest to. Indeed, according to new research from the suicide prevention charity If U Care Share, almost a quarter of people in the UK would not tell the truth if a friend or family member asked them if they were feeling down.

The survey – which was made up of responses from 1,000 UK adults between the ages of 18 and 65 – also found that 30% would only answer honestly ‘sometimes’.

And despite the common belief that women tend to be more open about their emotions, the study found that women aged 25-34 were most likely to keep how they really feel on the inside, with 30% of those surveyed saying they wouldn’t tell their friends and family about what’s going on, and an additional 33% revealing that they would only open up on occasion.