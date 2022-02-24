In order to become That Girl, there was a fair amount of preparation involved – so much so that I needed a few days to get ready before starting my week-long experiment.

Firstly, I watched multiple #ThatGirl TikToks to make sure I knew exactly what to do. I’ll be honest, watching all those women with their lithe limbs, flat stomachs and glowing skin go about their ‘perfect’ days didn’t make me feel great about myself. I had to remind myself that social media is just a highlights reel and that comparing myself to others was completely pointless.

Next, I needed to make sure I had the That Girl aesthetic down. I couldn’t post videos in my old gym clothes or show off my healthy breakfasts on chipped crockery, so I bought some cute workout sets and a few nice bowls, plates and glasses. Admittedly, I quite enjoyed having an excuse to splurge. A trip to the supermarket was also in order for That Girl essentials: avocados, salmon, spinach and lemons, for a start. I quickly realised being That Girl is not cheap.