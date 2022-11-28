Whether it’s The Holiday or you’re more of a Die Hard fan (don’t even try to tell me it’s not a Christmas film), everywhere you look at this time of year there are people falling in love, immaculately decorated houses, perfect tablescapes and everyone looking amazing. Even films that attempt to portray a more normalised approach (Bad Mothers, I’m looking at you) eventually succumb to the tried-and-tested winning formula of happily-ever-after in the end.

It’s not rocket science to notice that this can make some of us feel less than our best. If I looked even half as good as Cameron Diaz with a hangover, life would be pretty different, and I know I’m not alone. According to the mental health charity Mind, Christmas is “a time of year that often puts extra pressure on us and can affect our mental health in lots of different ways”, while a YouGov survey reveals that a quarter of people say Christmas makes their mental health worse.

So, with this in mind, let’s break down the romanticised expectations in turn.

It’s not all happy families