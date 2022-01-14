“Tell us a secret.”

Alex Cameron types out the words in an Instagram story and hits post, inviting her followers to send in their deepest and most confidential secrets. She waits for the inevitable flurry of messages.

For the past two months, hundreds of people – mostly women – have sent Cameron messages detailing their intimate thoughts, deepest fears and private joys. The revelations cover myriad topics ranging from relationships and sexuality to motherhood and mental health, to name just a few.

The identity of senders posting to The Secret Keepers Instagram account is protected, and followers are invited to respond to the confessions sharing solidarity, reassurance or words of advice.