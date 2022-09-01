In many ways, September is the best time of year to set these sorts of goals – even better than January. “It’s a time we feel refreshed and revitalised and are fully charged with wellbeing-boosting vitamin D from the warmth of the sun. As a result, a lot of people will feel naturally more motivated than in the deepest darkest depths of winter,” says Hannah.

“I love a new year’s resolution,” she continues, “but in the past I’ve often struggled with them. I know a lot of people battle with the winter blues, myself included, so the added pressure of a new goal or challenge when you’re already not feeling motivated is why so many people struggle to accomplish what they set out to do.”

However, while September is very often charged with motivational energy, Hannah explains that it can be all too easy to go in the opposite direction. You see, with the colder, darker months up ahead, it’s tempting to go into hibernation mode. That’s why making positive changes at the start of the new season can be so impactful – doing so sets you up brilliantly for the months ahead, before your mind and body decide to really slow down.