The article details other mantras that might be holding us back.

For example, the ‘Runaway’ mantra, which manifests in an “I don’t need this stuff. Get me out of here” attitude.

“This mantra keeps the runaway in a pattern of geographical or positional cures. She can’t stand emotions, won’t stay for the complexities of relational dynamics, and won’t be there for anyone, including herself”, Mathews expands.

Others include the ‘Scapegoat’, i.e. the person who thinks they must prove themselves to be a good person at all costs.

“This mantra keeps her in a pattern of sacrificing for others to the point of utter exhaustion, if need be, because she is chasing that ultimate feeling of worthiness—a feeling she never can allow herself to attain. She is trying to be good in order to not feel like the bad person she down-deep perceives herself to be”, Mathews writes.

There is also the ‘Victim Identity’. This takes hold in form of thoughts like: “You have to take care of me, because it is impossible for me to take care of myself—life is just too hard for me.”

Mathews says this mantra can keeps people “stuck in seeking out either relationships in which she will be rescued or relationships in which she will be victimized—or both. The mantra reflects a belief that she’s had it harder than anyone else and she just must be taken care of in order to survive.”

The good news is that we can change the narrative and stop taking on too much if the mantras is not helpful. Mathews says; “If and when you find these mantras in your own self-talk, you might want to seek out a therapist who can help you find its origins and begin to change your mantra.”