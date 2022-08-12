People-pleasing is a very easy habit to fall into in life, and it’s made all the more tricky by the fact that it’s often surprisingly hard to identify.

If you’ve grown up always seeking to make the people around you happy, it could very well be a part of your personality that’s been conditioned from a very young age. You won’t necessarily realise that you’re steamrolling over your own time, needs or desires in a constant bid to keep the seas that you travel in calm.