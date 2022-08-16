It’s only when my therapy sessions come to an end that I realise how exhausting they are. Despite having been in therapy on and off for five years now, I’m still surprised by how floored I feel after most of my appointments. Often, the only thing I can face doing for the next few hours is lying on the sofa – almost as if all my daily energy has been used up over the course of one hour.

It was only when I started following more mental health influencers online, however, that I realised this was a pretty common experience. Also known as a ‘therapy hangover’, this dip in energy after a therapy session has been the subject of numerous viral tweets and Instagram posts over the last couple of years; you only need to search the words “therapy hangover” on Twitter to see what I’m talking about.