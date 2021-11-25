And it’s this reality which mental health advocate, trainee psychotherapist and therapy recipient Jo Love set out to highlight in her new book, Therapy Is… Magic: An Essential Guide To The Ups, Downs And Life-Changing Experiences Of Talking Therapy.

“I think we have done such a good job of raising awareness about mental health generally, but there are still these odd little lingering areas that need more clarity – especially when it comes to reaching out and getting mental health support,” she tells Stylist. “There’s just so much people get wrong about therapy, but it can be so beneficial.”

So, whether you’re on a waiting list for therapy, thinking about getting private support or simply want to learn more, Stylist spoke to Love about the five biggest misconceptions people have about therapy – and what she wishes people knew instead.