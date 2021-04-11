When it comes to anxiety, there’s no such thing as a ‘one size fits all’ approach. While some forms of anxiety – such as Sunday night anxiety – may share a similar cause, what works for you may not work for a friend or family member, and vice versa.

With this in mind, if you’re struggling to get your Sunday night anxiety under control, it’s a good idea to experiment with a range of anxiety-relieving methods and techniques to find out what works best for you.

One such technique which many people find to be helpful is the simple act of tidying up. It may not be the most exciting of Sunday evening activities, but it can be surprisingly effective.