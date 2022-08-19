“Is it just me, or is TikTok ruining my attention span?”

I may *technically* be Gen Z, but it took me a while to get into TikTok. At first, I didn’t really understand it. I’ve always loved Instagram, and I wasn’t sure what made TikTok so unique. However, the more the hype built up, the more intrigued I became. Was I really missing out on hundreds of new trends? Did my lack of TikTok-related knowledge make me… irrelevant?

After months of resistance, the FOMO became too much and, eventually, I signed up for an account. Almost straight away, I realised what everyone had been so excited about; with posts on my ‘For You’ feed ranging from hilarious dog videos to stigma-breaking insights into life on a mental health ward, TikTok felt like an open door to the world and its many complexities.

Soon, I found myself spending ages before bed simply scrolling through my feed. Using any kind of technology before bed generally isn’t a good idea, but surprisingly, I didn’t find my TikTok use impacting my sleep. I did, however, feel something else shifting: my attention span.