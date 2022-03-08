In the post, which has received over 22,000 likes, many shared how toxic positivity has been something they’ve dealt with at times in their life.

“I’m guilty of this,” commented one user. “I sometimes get to the stage where I can’t be bothered and end up saying something positive to keep the peace and to stop things tipping over. I hate it. Absolutely hate it. I realise it’s time to start living and being my truth.”

Another wrote: “This used to be me until I realised that it wasn’t helping me to feel any better, if anything I was denying the parts of myself that just wanted to be acknowledged. I give myself the space to feel all that I need to feel with full validation until the authentic positivity surfaces naturally on its own which it always does.”

Meanwhile, some commentators debated the concept of toxic positivity, with one writing: “I do not really know why positivity is toxic. I prefer to feel ok even if I have to force it than to experience the deep sad feeling.”

The difference between toxic positivity and acknowledging your emotions but choosing to embrace the positives is a thin line, but by checking in with ourselves and recognising whether we are sweeping our emotions under the rug or merely not letting that be a driving force in our day-to-day lives can be a key way of identifying that difference and ensuring that we are tapping into how we feel for the benefit of our own wellbeing.