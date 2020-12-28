There’s no doubt about it; the events of 2020 has plunged us all into a state of continual freefall. A wave of lockdowns have brought with them health anxieties, job insecurities and a looming sense of uncertainty. But there are certain benefits to feeling so at sea.

Trauma, however horrible it feels at the time, can help us to grow and develop in new ways we never thought possible. And while the concept of a “new you” for a New Year has long since lost its shine (what’s so wrong with the old you?), it may well be that you’ve become a new you in the past year without even trying – through the mere fact that you’ve got through it all.