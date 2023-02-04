“We know that high profile cases in the media can be extremely triggering for survivors of abuse,” acknowledges Ruth Davison, CEO of charity Refuge.

“Convictions for rape, sexual assault and domestic abuse are woefully low and when charges are dropped in high profile cases such as we have seen this week, faith in the justice system is further eroded.”

However, Davison stresses that survivors should never be discouraged from speaking out about their experience. “We worry that survivors will stop collecting evidence and be hesitant to report their abuse to the police, so we want to reiterate that if you are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. Refuge will believe you and is here for you 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.”

“We know it takes incredible courage for a woman to report sexual and domestic abuse, which is why it is so crucial that they receive the right response when they make that first step, but they must be confident that they will be believed and that action will be taken on their behalf,” agrees Farah Nazeer chief executive of charity Women’s Aid.

“Only one in five women report domestic abuse to the police, highlighting the severe lack of trust that women have that they will be taken seriously by the police and the criminal justice system. A successful criminal justice system must both support traumatised survivors of abuse and hold perpetrators to account.

“We, as a society, must work together to show women that they will be heard, believed and helped. Nothing should deter a woman from reporting sexual and domestic abuse.”