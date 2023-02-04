Feeling distressed by the current news cycle? Here’s how to cope with the anxiety of triggering stories
If the triggering news stories of the past few weeks have overwhelmed you, you are not alone.
Content warning: this article contains references to abuse and sexual assault.
After a pandemic, multiple life-changing global events and ongoing conflict across the world, we’ve spent the last few years desperate for good news. And of course, it is out there. A new parliamentary bill is set to be passed that protects the rights of expectant mothers at work. The weather has turned for the better. An adorable 30-year-old Portuguese dog has been named as the world’s oldest ever.
But overwhelmingly, it feels like everything around us is in some kind of crisis state: the cost of living, the climate, the political landscape.
This week has been a particularly challenging one for a lot of women. Charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood were dropped following the withdrawal of “key witnesses”. Gary Glitter has been released from prison, after serving only half of his 16-year jail term for rape, indecent assault and having sex with a girl under 13. Donald Trump is set to return to Instagram and Facebook following a two-year suspension – and this is all while Andrew Tate-led vitriol against women continues to spread across our timelines.
It will have been particularly tough for survivors of sexual abuse, assault and domestic violence, bringing back painful memories of similar experiences and contributing to a loss of faith in the services and institutions that are meant to protect us. So if the news this week has taken its toll on your mental and emotional wellbeing, know that you’re not alone.
“When we see distressing news stories about sexual assaults, sexual abuse and sexual predators it can be very alarming and distressing,” Cathy Press, a psychotherapist specialising in domestic and sexual violence and abuse tells Stylist.
“It can make us feel fearful for our own well-being and safety in everyday life and can create what we call a stress response. This is when your sympathetic nervous system gears up to release stress hormones like adrenaline, cortisol and norepinephrine.”
As Press explains, this stress response can recur again and again, and we can begin to catastrophise and expect the worst things to happen. This means that when we are alarmed or panicked in such situations or crisis, we begin overthinking everything and feeling very overwhelmed.
“We know that high profile cases in the media can be extremely triggering for survivors of abuse,” acknowledges Ruth Davison, CEO of charity Refuge.
“Convictions for rape, sexual assault and domestic abuse are woefully low and when charges are dropped in high profile cases such as we have seen this week, faith in the justice system is further eroded.”
However, Davison stresses that survivors should never be discouraged from speaking out about their experience. “We worry that survivors will stop collecting evidence and be hesitant to report their abuse to the police, so we want to reiterate that if you are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. Refuge will believe you and is here for you 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.”
“We know it takes incredible courage for a woman to report sexual and domestic abuse, which is why it is so crucial that they receive the right response when they make that first step, but they must be confident that they will be believed and that action will be taken on their behalf,” agrees Farah Nazeer chief executive of charity Women’s Aid.
“Only one in five women report domestic abuse to the police, highlighting the severe lack of trust that women have that they will be taken seriously by the police and the criminal justice system. A successful criminal justice system must both support traumatised survivors of abuse and hold perpetrators to account.
“We, as a society, must work together to show women that they will be heard, believed and helped. Nothing should deter a woman from reporting sexual and domestic abuse.”
How to help yourself if you’re becoming overwhelmed by the news
The most important thing to remember is that it’s OK (and, actually, healthy) to take a break and limit your consumption of the news.
“Remember that to feel disturbed by such content is a normal response,” says Press, “but put some boundaries in place about when you follow news threads. Don’t look at it in bed or when you are tired and at a low ebb, and be sure to balance it out with content that focuses on more positive and healthy aspects of life and wellbeing.”
“You have full control over what and how much news you consume. If it is too much you can moderate it, turn off or mute it,” agrees Dr Tina Mistry, a clinical psychologist. “If you are finding that even talking about it with people is upsetting, ask them to stop.”
Dr Mistry also suggests doing things that make you feel safe and nurtured. “Everyone is different and this can include going out in nature for a walk, meeting a friend to chat, listening to music, drinking hot chocolate. Think of ways you can engage your five senses such as sight, sound, smell, touch and taste. Anything that can remind you that you are cared for,” she adds.
The 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line can be reached for free by calling 0808 500 2222 or visiting the Rape Crisis England & Wales website. If you need emergency help, call 999.
The 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline can also be contacted on 0808 2000 247 and further support can be accessed online via their website.
Images: Getty