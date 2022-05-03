Sunday, 2pm

I fill out the online questionnaire Emma has sent me before our first session, to help her understand what makes me tick. The questions are probing, things like ‘Do you have a five or ten-year plan?’ and ‘What would you do if you were not afraid?’ They make me feel surprisingly uncomfortable. An image of something between a baby and a goblin crawls to the front of my mind. I don’t typically like to dwell on these big life questions let alone share them, so I feel exposed when I hit send.

Thursday, 9.45am

I log in to my first session with Emma on Zoom. She’s wearing a black hoodie, small gold hoops and has dyed blonde hair with dark roots. She seems not at all like a pseudo-shaman or a corporate ghoul, but a normal person. She asks me how I felt about the questionnaire, and I tell her I didn’t like it. “Considering these questions doesn’t feel comfortable, I want to be blunt with you,” she tells me. In this first session, she wants to identify areas of my life that cause me anxiety. There are loads of these, it turns out, but the ones she picks up on are my finances and the inevitable, time-worn question for women in their 30s: what about having a baby? We talk about this for a bit, and I am embarrassed to notice a lump in my throat. I was not aware that the question of when, or if, I should have a baby was something that agitated me very much. But the evidence is undeniable. I feel backed into a corner, and she can tell I am panicked.

She gives me an analogy for what I’m experiencing. “Imagine a beach ball in a swimming pool, and that beach ball is subconscious anxiety relating to things in your life. Most of us are pushing that beach ball really far under the water, but it’s difficult to keep it down there. And sometimes, when you lose control of a situation, the ball rushes up to the surface and explodes out of the water.” Hence the racing heart.

And anyway, she’s not here to make me decide on my goals for the future. Life coaching is for “people who want to explore why they think what they think,” she says. My first week’s homework is to notice, and write down, any time I find myself spiralling into “negative thought loops”. I also have to journal at least three times, writing about whatever comes to mind, and one has to be about starting a family. I agree reluctantly, thinking of the Instagram woman and her yoga retreats.