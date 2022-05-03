woman hiding a sad face behind a smiley face
Mental Health

Mental health: the 4 types of people-pleaser to know, according to expert Emma Reed Turrell

Emma Reed Turrell, author of Please Yourself: How To Stop People-Pleasing And Transform The Way You Live, shares her theory on the different types of people-pleaser and the one thing they all have in common.

When you think of people-pleasers, there are a few telltale signs that are easy to identify. From putting others’ needs before their own to not speaking up when feeling hurt, people-pleasers have a tendency to put their own needs on the back-burner in favour of being all things to all people.

But even among people-pleasers, there are different types with varying motives and personality traits – and author Emma Reed Turrell has identified four different people-pleasers to know about.

Reed Turrell, who wrote the book Please Yourself: How To Stop People-Pleasing And Transform The Way You Live, outlines the different types of people-pleaser and gives advice on how they can change their habits.

The Classic people-pleaser

“The classic is a people-pleaser who wants everything to be perfect. They go the extra mile to plan the best party or buy the most thoughtful gift,” says Reed Turrell. “Nothing is too much trouble for a classic and they thrive on the appreciation they get when they’ve done more than their fair share (again).”

The Shadow people-pleaser

According to Turrell, the shadow is a little different to the classic people-pleaser, as they are someone who “grew up in the shadow of someone else who took up the attention”.

“They make a great deputy or wing person and they get their validation from helping other people achieve their goals,” she says.

You may also like

How to stop being a people pleaser: easy ways to say no

The Pacifier people-pleaser

The third type of people-pleaser is the pacifier, who is driven by not displeasing people. Reed Turrell says the pacifier is the mediator in their group, as they tend to prioritise “peace over preference”.

“They rarely speak their truth for fear of upsetting anyone,” she adds.

The Resistor people-pleaser

“The fourth type is not really a pleaser at all, at least not at first glance,” says Reed Turrell. “This is the resistor, the one who would have you believe they don’t care what you think but in reality, they are equally hamstrung by the pressures to please but have worked out that if you don’t play, you can’t lose.”

You may also like

“Why am I such a people-pleaser?” This Cara Delevingne podcast will make you feel very seen

Reed Turrell says the resistor tends to keep people at arm’s length, opt out of relationships and present an artificially thickened skin to protect them from the pain of rejection.

These different types of people-pleaser show a key difference in the way they process their emotions and how their people-pleasing ways present themselves – but they all share a common problem.

“Even though the different pleasing types have developed out of different conditions, they share a fear of rejection and a focus on other people’s feelings over their own.

“By tuning back into their own feelings, a people-pleaser can start to understand and meet their own authentic needs, and develop the self-regulation to tolerate other people’s disappointment.”

You may also like

These 5 critical lessons will help you recover from being a people pleaser, according to an anxiety doctor

The author suggests that people-pleasers who want to make a change should start “small” by creating a “joy list.”

“A joy list is a list of little things that give you pleasure and can be a helpful go-to guide when you’re giving up your dependence on other people’s praise and learning to become your own supply of satisfaction,” she says.

“Start with people you trust or relationships that don’t feel so high-stakes, and find out how people react when you speak your truth and state your preferences. You might be surprised to find that your authentic self is already unconditionally OK with the ones who matter, or you might need to circle back and renegotiate if you don’t get it quite right the first time, but that’s OK too.

Relationships are all about rupture and repair – and remember that if people are only happy with you when you’re people-pleasing them, the end of that relationship might not be the wrong result.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Dating

Sitting on the fence in a relationship is easy – but here’s why it’s more dangerous than you think

Here’s how to identify and do something about it.

Posted by
Meg Walters
Published
Relationships

How a “reset relationship” can help get the spark back in your life

Why we’re using our post-lockdown relationships as a way to refresh our lives and get the spark back.

Posted by
Meg Walters
Published
Relationships

What are sexual values and why should we be thinking about them more?

Establishing our sexual values can help with consent, pleasure and compatibility.

Posted by
Siobhan Smith
Published
Relationships

This is the toxic move “vulnerable narcissists” use to put others down

A new study has revealed the dangers of this lesser-known type of narcissist.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published