The Classic people-pleaser

“The classic is a people-pleaser who wants everything to be perfect. They go the extra mile to plan the best party or buy the most thoughtful gift,” says Reed Turrell. “Nothing is too much trouble for a classic and they thrive on the appreciation they get when they’ve done more than their fair share (again).”

The Shadow people-pleaser

According to Turrell, the shadow is a little different to the classic people-pleaser, as they are someone who “grew up in the shadow of someone else who took up the attention”.

“They make a great deputy or wing person and they get their validation from helping other people achieve their goals,” she says.