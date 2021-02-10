One of the most challenging parts of navigating life during the coronavirus pandemic has to be the lack of control. Katy Perry’s infamous lyrics about feeling “like a plastic bag, floating through the wind” have never felt so apt – as the world has descended into chaos, we’ve had no choice but to sit back and watch it all happen.

Learning how to be comfortable in that ‘sitting back’ has been a different story. While self-care rituals, daily walks and new hobbies might have gone some of the way to helping you cope, it’s only human to be worried about everything that’s going on – even if, rationally, you know it’s completely out of your control.