It’s against this backdrop that events like the Queen’s death might feel particularly unsettling or might act as a trigger for feelings that have in fact been bubbling below the surface for a while: perhaps this is why social media is awash with voices admitting that they’ve been shocked by their emotional reaction to the news. Cancelled events and upturned plans during the mourning period may result in greater financial uncertainty for some, who may be worrying about work shifts being called off at the last minute or the impact on their business.

“No one could have accurately predicted that [this] would all happen at a time when many of us already feel emotionally vulnerable and financially unsafe,” Cobban says, adding: “Where there has already been a great deal of change, what we value is certainty and stability. Having change occur in two major establishments at the same time, as we have now, leaves us without an anchor. That can be extremely unsettling, not least because when everything changes around us, it suggests that somehow we too will have to change in response.”

So what can we do to help ourselves feel grounded in the face of overwhelming change? Taking yourself away from the continuous news cycle can help if you find yourself falling back into the habit of doomscrolling, as reading more about things that make you feel unsettled, or about others feeling that way, can just reinforce those feelings of disorientation. “If you pay attention to uncertainty being talked about all the time, your mind can spiral and steal your time and focus,” Cobban says. “It can be very hard to concentrate when we are fearful; fear is designed to ensure we pay attention and so it can draw all of our focus if we let it.”