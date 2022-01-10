In today’s world of information overload, social media and so many options that analysis paralysis gets in the way of basic decision-making, it’s easy to see why so much has been written about overthinking and how to break this common symptom of anxiety.

But many of us are the opposite: underthinkers. People who tend not to give important decisions, situations or even their own emotions enough mental attention.

“I don’t put too much thought into what others are thinking and I don’t like to assume what they’re thinking either,” says underthinker Toria Levy, 27. “I don’t allow unanswered questions to stress me out. I just ask them.”