Over the past two years, TikTok has become many people’s go-to source for all kinds of tips, tricks and hacks on a wide range of topics, including mental health.

While watching videos on social media is obviously no substitute for professional mental health advice and treatment, the platform is still home to a number of useful techniques and coping mechanisms that many people have found to be helpful.

One such ‘hack’ that’s been trending on the platform recently is ‘vagus nerve icing’ to ease anxiety. The technique, which was originally outlined in a video made by user Frankie Simmons (@heyfrankiesimmons) at the end of August, has made its way into the posts of numerous creators over the last couple of months.