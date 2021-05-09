Feeling stressed and on edge? Here’s how getting to know your vagus nerve could help

What role does the vagus nerve play in stress and anxiety?

The vagus nerve performs a variety of different roles in the body, but one of its most important roles is as the major nerve for the parasympathetic system – aka the ‘rest and digest system’, responsible for slowing the body down after a period of alertness or stress.

“When we experience anxiety, our sympathetic system is activated. We need to be alert to the threat in front of us and ready to act so most organs are on ‘go’ – another popular name for this system is the fight-or-flight system,” Dr Lederle explains.

“What helps you to lower your arousal and feel safe again is the parasympathetic system, and that’s where the vagus nerve comes in. The vagus nerve is connected to the heart and can regulate its activity, so in a way the parasympathetic system uses the vagus nerve to tell the heart to slow down and thus calm you down. This helps you achieve a state of relaxation and less, if no, anxiety.”