While we all want to take care of our friends and family, there’s such a thing as being ‘too nice’.

It’s OK to put other people’s needs before your own every once in a while, but doing so repeatedly – and going so far as to sacrifice your own needs and desires as a result – can really take its toll on your mental health and wellbeing.

If you’re a self-confessed ‘people pleaser’, you’ll know what we’re talking about. There’s a difference between being a good friend and wanting to be seen as ‘nice’ 24/7, and the effort that goes into satisfying the needs of others can leave you feeling emotionally drained.