If you’ve ever volunteered for a charity, cooked a meal for a stressed-out friend or simply paid a stranger a compliment, you’ll know doing good can make you feel good, too.

While giving up your time isn’t always easy – especially if you’re someone who leads a busy life – it can be hard to resist the boost that comes from such a win-win situation.

But why does doing good give us such a boost to our wellbeing? According to new research by scientists at the universities of Verona and Padua, the answer could lie in the driving force behind it.