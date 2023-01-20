Ever feel like everything’s going wrong? That you’re stuck, you’re in your flop era, and you can’t pinpoint why? Sorry to get all Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift on you, but have you considered that it’s you, hi, you’re the problem, it’s you?

Don’t panic, we’re not here to play the blame game. We all get in our own way sometimes, and it can be tricky to notice it’s happening, let alone start sorting the pattern out. Recognising when you’re in self-destruct mode is the first step, and wellbeing and reiki expert Sophie Elliott is here to help.

“Every now and again we can feel like we’ve hit a wall in our lives,” Elliott tells Stylist. “Our mind begins to convince us we can’t move forward – making impulsive decisions, avoiding confronting our feelings, unable to acknowledge any positives – forming a sense of helplessness and meaninglessness. These feelings can snowball into a vicious mode of bad habits and self-destructive patterns, leading to a disconnect between the body and the mind.