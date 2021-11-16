Pretty much all of us have been recipients of that terrifyingly ambiguous text: “We need to talk.” Whether it’s coming from a partner, your boss or a parent, the seriousness of this particular message can make your stomach drop to the floor. It’s even worse if you then don’t hear from the person who sent you this text straight away, or if the time you arrange to talk is hours or even days away.

The uncertainty this kind of text causes can be a serious trigger of anxiety, as so many of us worry about things we can’t control. But sometimes it’s difficult to know what to say over text other than “can we talk?” Having a difficult conversation via message is less than ideal and saying anything more than the fact that you need to talk might mean that the discussion starts to unravel digitally.