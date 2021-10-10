Today (10 October) is World Mental Health Day – a global awareness day held by the World Health Organisation to shine a light on mental health issues and to give space for people to talk about the work that needs to be done to support mental health efforts across the world.

But away from these incredibly important conversations about policy, funding and stigma, World Mental Health Day has also become an opportunity for individuals to talk about their mental health journeys – both when it comes to getting a diagnosis, and the steps they take to take care of their mind.