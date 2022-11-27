If you’ve found managing your mental health trickier than usual over the last couple of years, you’re not alone. The Covid-19 pandemic – followed by an influx of political instability and a cost-of-living crisis – has left us all feeling more wobbly than usual.

And according to new research from YouGov and Rethink Mental Illness, the impact of the last couple of years is continuing to show.

The research, first reported by Metro, found that the nation’s mental health has failed to recover since the ‘dark days’ of the pandemic, with one in four (29%) adults reporting that their mental health is worse now than at the start of the year.