As we consume news stories or information on social media, we can easily start to feel overwhelmed and worried, and a natural response is to try to withdraw and disconnect from this. While doing so might give us temporary relief, if we don’t find a way of making sense of what is happening in our society, these feelings can remain unresolved and end up being detrimental to our mental health in the long term.

One key strategy for dealing with this is to stop focusing as much on the big, breaking news stories that are often hyperbolised and intended to shock. Instead, look for deeper stories of individuals, their families and communities. By listening to the stories of others, or even telling our own, we can begin to make meaning out of what is happening around us, as well as find inspiration about how to cope, both of which are vital for our sense of mental well being.

Try searching for some podcasts that have been recorded during lockdown – there’s a high chance the pandemic will be discussed at some point throughout, and you’ll get to hear how other people are handling it.