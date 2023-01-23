Frame Of Mind is Stylist’s new series dedicated to exploring all things related to mental health and the mind.
The last couple of years have completely transformed the way society thinks about and approaches mental health, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to be done.
With TikTok driving more women to seek diagnoses for forms of neurodiversity, including ADHD and autism, new ways of understanding and treating mental health conditions are popping up all the time, and with the uncertainty of the world around us taking its toll, there’s never been a more interesting time to explore our relationship with our minds.
Enter Stylist’s new series, Frame Of Mind. Starting today (23 January), this new digital hub will provide a home for all things relating to mental health and the mind, featuring content ranging from expert advice on the small changes we can all make to improve our wellbeing to first-person essays and features on topics ranging from autism to antidepressants.
As part of this, we’ll also be introducing two new franchises. One Good Thing, which will land every Sunday, will see a range of experts from across the world of mental health share the ‘one good thing’ we can all do to boost our wellbeing.
The second franchise, Processing – available to read every Monday – will be a collection of powerful first-person stories of mental health journeys, overcoming trauma and life-changing experiences.
As we navigate the challenges of the year ahead, Frame Of Mind will provide a space for open conversations, in-depth reporting and informative guides to help us all understand and navigate the worlds inside our heads. We can’t wait for you to join us.
Image: Stylist Art Team
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and women’s issues. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.