The last couple of years have completely transformed the way society thinks about and approaches mental health, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to be done.

With TikTok driving more women to seek diagnoses for forms of neurodiversity, including ADHD and autism, new ways of understanding and treating mental health conditions are popping up all the time, and with the uncertainty of the world around us taking its toll, there’s never been a more interesting time to explore our relationship with our minds.

Enter Stylist’s new series, Frame Of Mind. Starting today (23 January), this new digital hub will provide a home for all things relating to mental health and the mind, featuring content ranging from expert advice on the small changes we can all make to improve our wellbeing to first-person essays and features on topics ranging from autism to antidepressants.