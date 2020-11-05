The term, which translates roughly to ‘open-air living,’ is widely popular across the Nordic countries where, despite freezing temperatures and very few hours of sunlight throughout the winter months, getting outside and embracing the outdoors is part of life all year around.

During a second lockdown, when the weather is rubbish and our motivation to get outside is at an all-time low, it seems that embracing the concept of friluftsliv could be the perfect antidote to the challenges of staying home.

Not only does embracing friluftsliv mean more time spent getting active and therefore staying healthy, but it also means spending more time surrounded by nature – a habit which has been proven to benefit our mental health.