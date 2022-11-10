Why it’s time to reinvent the way we think about kindness

“There are always debates within academia about compassion, empathy and kindness and how they’re all different, but they all overlap as well,” she says. “To me, the definition is very broad – I think kindness simply means doing something with the intention of benefiting someone else.

“That could be helping them, but it could also be forgiving them or listening to them or sharing something. It’s everything from making a cup of tea to an act of heroism where someone saves someone else’s life – it’s really broad.”

Of course, behind all of these actions lies a motivation, and this is another key area that Hammond explores in the book. In an ideal world, people would be kind to others purely because they want to help, but that’s never really the case (if you’ve watched the episode of Friends where Phoebe tries hard to find a ‘selfless good deed’, you’ll know what we’re talking about). But is this necessarily a bad thing?