Why it’s time to reinvent the way we think about kindness
In her new book, The Keys To Kindness, author, psychologist and broadcaster Claudia Hammond explores the true meaning of kindness – and presents us with the tools to bring more of it into our lives.
The world has had its fair share of darkness over the last few years. From the coronavirus pandemic to the cost of living crisis, plenty of terrible things have happened – and many of them have had a direct impact on our day-to-day lives.
But amid this darkness, there’s also been plenty of light – especially during lockdown, when neighbours and wider communities came together to support the most vulnerable. Kindness has, despite how it may feel, remained a force to be reckoned with – and it was this that inspired the author, academic and broadcaster Claudia Hammond to pick the subject as the basis for her next book, The Keys To Kindness.
“I had the idea for this book during the first coronavirus lockdown, when I noticed that people around me were doing all sorts of things for each other,” Hammond tells Stylist. “Kindness became salient during those times, and I just thought, ‘We need more of this. The world needs more of this.’”
You will likely know Hammond’s name from the massive success of her fourth book, The Art Of Rest: How To Find Respite In The Modern Age, which came out at the end of 2019. The book, which has since been translated into over 17 languages, was a prime example of Hammond’s ability to tap into what we need at exactly the right time – providing burnt-out and exhausted millennials with the necessary tools to reclaim their ability to switch off.
Her latest book is shaping up to be no different. From the state of global politics to the climate crisis, the world feels more divided than ever. But The Keys To Kindness stands up in the face of this overwhelming issue – and provides us with the tools to address it.
Based on the results of the world’s largest public science project on the subject of kindness which saw 60,227 people from 144 countries complete a serious of questionnaires about kindness, the book begins by identifying some of the study’s core findings, such as the places where people most often see kindness on display to the words they associate with kindness. But at it’s core, The Keys To Kindness explores one central question: what does kindness actually mean in 2022?
The answer is far from simple, and the book sees Hammond explore kindness from a range of perspectives, including the importance of self-kindness and how ubiquitous kindness really is. But after writing the book, does Hammond think it’s possible to sum up the concept as a whole?
“There are always debates within academia about compassion, empathy and kindness and how they’re all different, but they all overlap as well,” she says. “To me, the definition is very broad – I think kindness simply means doing something with the intention of benefiting someone else.
“That could be helping them, but it could also be forgiving them or listening to them or sharing something. It’s everything from making a cup of tea to an act of heroism where someone saves someone else’s life – it’s really broad.”
Of course, behind all of these actions lies a motivation, and this is another key area that Hammond explores in the book. In an ideal world, people would be kind to others purely because they want to help, but that’s never really the case (if you’ve watched the episode of Friends where Phoebe tries hard to find a ‘selfless good deed’, you’ll know what we’re talking about). But is this necessarily a bad thing?
For Hammond, the answer is a firm no. “I think we shouldn’t worry too much about the motivations behind kindness in case it puts us off doing kind things because what we want is more kindness in the world,” she says.
“I do think it needs to be authentic – you need to want to be kind to someone – but I think sometimes we can get too cynical about why someone might have been kind.”
The idea of some people being ‘too kind’ is also a perception Hammond wants to tackle. Being kind to others isn’t the same thing as being taken advantage of – and she’s keen to stress that kindness isn’t the weakness it’s often perceived as.
She adds: “Sometimes people worry too much about if being kind will mean they’re walked all over, and yet when you look at the research on kindness at work, people are on average more successful when they’re kind, not less so; you can still be kind to everyone at work without just saying you’re going to do everyone’s work.
“I think with women in particular there’s sometimes this idea that women shouldn’t be ‘too nice’ at work and that nice girls don’t get the corner office, but I think there is a difference between being kind and thoughtful and being walked all over.”
If one thing’s for sure, Hammond’s book is a firm reminder of how important kindness really is – and why being kinder to yourself, others and the world around you is valuable for everyone. The world can sometimes feel like an awful place, but if we look around, it’s clear that kindness is a lot more common than we think.
The Keys To Kindness: How To Be Kinder To Yourself, Others And The World by Claudia Hammond (Canongate) is out now
Images: Getty/Canongate/iBRODIEfoto