Take a scroll through the self-care tag on TikTok or Instagram and you’ll be met with a familiar scene. From trips to the spa and overflowing bubble baths to luxurious face masks and inspirational quotes, the term has taken on an aesthetic of its own.

However, while there’s nothing wrong with engaging in this kind of self-care (at the end of the day, I’m a stickler for a good bath), it’s not the only way to look after your mental health and wellbeing.

In fact, when the term ‘self-care’ was first coined in the 1950s, it was used to describe activities that allowed institutionalised patients to preserve some physical independence, including basic things like having a shower and exercising.