Tiwari has seen this with her own clients and believes it can develop into one of two conditions: anhedonia or apathy. “Anhedonia is the term we use to describe a mental state of being unable to feel pleasure, and while this is different to depression, I do believe it can be a contributing cause,” she explains. “Apathy, rather, is marked by a feeling of complete indifference and is actually quite normal to experience on occasion, but when it is sustained over a period of time, it will impact one’s ability to function well, live optimally, and can also be a cause and symptom of a depressive state.” Both Tiwari and Babb stress that, should these feelings tip into a depressive state, where apathy becomes an oppressive force that makes everyday tasks difficult, you should seek professional therapeutic help.

Interestingly, protecting our mental health from the trauma of this 24/7 stream of bad news does involve us dipping our toe into apathy. Life coach Lucy Sheridan sees detachment as a tool of self-preservation. “We’re tired in ways that we could never have prepared for, and we naturally need to switch off to protect ourselves from being overwhelmed,” she says. “It is important, however, to recognise when this becomes full-on apathy and talk to others about how you’re feeling and how you want to move forward. A lot of my clients want to, it’s just a case of knowing where to start when everything feels so overwhelming.”

Of course, having the liberty to scroll past a war zone instead of living in one is an extreme form of privilege. I discuss with Dr Babb how one of the contributing factors to this collective despondency is that you feel too guilty to look away. “The fact is, everyone is starting to feel vulnerable – even people with different layers of privilege,” she says. “It’s what we do with [privilege] that matters, and that can be as small as donating to a cause, signing a petition, reading a book and engaging with the issue. It can also mean taking a break, ​​because mindlessly consuming traumatic news isn’t necessarily helpful. We have to be thinking about how and why we’re consuming it and what we’re doing with that knowledge.”