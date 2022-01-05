The World Health Organisation says that it’s seen more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants, but cases continue to hit new records daily and hospital trusts are declaring critical incidents across the country.

When the pandemic took hold back in March 2020, hardly any of us would have believed that we’d still be dealing with the physical, mental and emotional implications of coronavirus in 2022.

The continuous mixed-messaging, so many unknowns and what feels like hourly changes has left most of us wondering how we’re supposed to cope with a constantly changing finish line.