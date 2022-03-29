To say that life for many of us at the moment feels overwhelming may be a bit of an understatement.

At the beginning of the month, the World Health Organisation reported that the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, with young people and women the worst hit.

Add to that the rising global tensions and a cost of living crisis that is going to hit the under 30’s the hardest and a pretty bleak picture starts to emerge.