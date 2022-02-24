Almost everyone has tried to meditate at some point in their lives but few people are able to stick with it despite the many benefits it has been shown to have. While some people cite meditation as the one thing that has helped them deal with stress, others find the idea of sitting down to meditate for more than a few minutes boring and frustrating. So why does meditation work for some people but not for others?

New research has found that there’s a very specific reason why some people reap the benefits of meditation and others find it unhelpful. Like with a lot of things, it’s all about your intentions.